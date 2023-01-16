Iran expresses sympathy to Nepal following tragic plane crash

TEHRAN- The deadliest plane disaster in Nepal in the last 30 years prompted a condolence message from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry expressed sympathies to the Nepalese government and people as well as the relatives of the victims of the plane disaster in a tweet on its Twitter account on Monday.

Rescuers have found 68 bodies from the 72 individuals on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane that crashed minutes before landing in Pokhara on Sunday in clear weather.

The aircraft was transporting 57 Nepalese passengers, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, and France on a planned 27-minute trip from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to the spectacular Annapurna mountain range.