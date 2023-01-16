Protesters demand return of assets stolen by Pahlavi family

TEHRAN- A group of political activists staged a rally on Monday outside Swiss embassy in Tehran demanding the return of assets stolen by the Pahlavi dynasty.

On the anniversary of Mohammad Reza Shah's escape from Iran in 1979, they demanded that the Shah's family should return assets owed to the Iranian government and people.

The participants issued a statement underling that “on this very day 44 years ago, the traitorous and criminal Shah fled abroad for fear of falling into the hands of the people and being punished in the Islamic Court of Justice in the wake of looting the assets from the people.”

They went on to add, “Such a huge theft was another notorious move got down in Pahlavi’s record.”

The protesters called for the return of 384 suitcases filled with jewels and unique antiques stolen by the Pahlavi family. “Such stolen assets are considered as the part of cultural heritage of Iranians,” they said.

“Today, we have gathered outside the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents the U.S. interests in Iran, to notify the U.S. officials to return what Shah looted from Iranian people, otherwise, they will face the fury of the revolutionary nation,” they shouted.

The statement listed the following demands:

1) The accounts of the disgraced Pahlavi family in American and European banks should be blocked and all money in cash should be returned to the people of Iran.

2) More than ten palaces, islands, villas, and numerous other properties that were bought in America, England, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, etc. with the money of the Iranian nation, which are the properties of Iranians, must be returned to Iran.

3) 384 suitcases full of jewels and unique antiques stolen by the Pahlavi family should be returned to the Iranian nation.

4) Iran's assets which are frozen in the American banks are the inalienable right of the Iranian people and should be returned. If it is not the case, it is our right to take the properties from U.S. through any legitimate means.