Iran learn fate at 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023.

The competition group stage is set to be a thrilling affair following the draw at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The action promises to be spectacular as besides regional glory, the top three teams will qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2023.

Hosts Thailand will have 2006 champions Bahrain, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia for company in Group A.



Group B will see United Arab Emirates, Iran - both two-time winners, Malaysia and Uzbekistan vying for the two spots into the quarter-finals.



Defending champions and three-time winners Japan, Lebanon, China and Indonesia will battle in Group C while Group D will feature 2015 winners Oman, Palestine, Kuwait and Kyrgyz Republic.

The 10th edition of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup will be played in Pattaya from March 16 to 26.

Draw

Group A: Thailand, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia

Group B: UAE, Iran, Malaysia, Uzbekistan

Group C: Japan, Lebanon, China, Indonesia

Group D: Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic