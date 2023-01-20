Iran, Belarus ink MOU on agricultural co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, the portal of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

Drafted under the framework of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, the MOU was signed at the place of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry, on the sidelines of the visit of a Belarusian delegation headed by the country’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Ivan Ivanovich to Tehran.

According to Dmitry Koltsov, the ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Tehran, practical steps have been outlined in this MOU for the development of relations between the two countries in the field of agricultural and food exchange.

Speaking in the forum, Ivanovich underlined the direct communication between businessmen and traders of the two countries as a basis for the two sides to get to know each other and learn about their mutual opportunities and capacities for cooperation and the expansion of commodity exchanges and joint investment.

The Belarusian delegation also attended a business forum, held by the TCCIMA, to explore ways of expanding mutual cooperation with the Iranian private sector in the fields of agriculture and food industry.

This is the second MOU signed between Tehran and Minks over the past six months.

Back in November 2022, the two sides signed another MOU for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector during a visit of the Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister Abbas Askarzadeh to Minsk.

The agricultural delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Askarzadeh traveled to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to hold the second working group of the Iran-Belarus Agricultural Cooperation.

During his visit to the European country, Askarzadeh met with Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Ivan Krupko and discussed ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

In the meeting, Askarzadeh officially invited Krupko to visit Iran later this year.

The Belarusian minister also referred to the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and the great potential of Belarus and Iran for cooperation in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry and called for the implementation of the agreements between the two countries and the removal of existing obstacles to the further expansion of mutual cooperation.

Enumerating Belarus' capabilities in the agricultural sector as well as dairy and food industries, Krupko said: "The Belarusian government is ready to meet some of the agricultural needs of the Iranian market, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of agriculture."

Pointing to the results of the second joint Iranian-Belarusian agricultural working group, Askarzadeh said: "During a visit to the Belarusian Food Industry Exhibition and a number of dairy factories, agricultural machinery units, and livestock farms, I came to the conclusion that there are unique capacities for developing cooperation and implementing joint projects."

“Belarus can supply part of Iranian market needs for grains, oilseeds, chicken, eggs, and dairy products and in return, Iran can meet Belarus' needs for a variety of fish and seafood, fruits, vegetables, and nuts,” he said.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran-Belarus business forum at the place of TCCIMA