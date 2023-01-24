Export from Isfahan province increases 16%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Isfahan province rose 16 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the director-general of the province’s customs department announced.

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh said that 1.749 million tons of commodities worth $1.144 billion have been exported from the province in the nine-month period, with ten percent growth in weight year on year.

The official said that 753 types of goods were exported to 89 countries from the province in the first nine months of this year.

He named iron and cast-iron products, steel products, petrochemical products, dairy products, machine and handwoven carpets as the main exported items, and Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Armenia as the major export destinations.

