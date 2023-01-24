Iran know rivals at Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn in Group A of the 9th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship.

Iran have been pitted against Qatar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Group B consists of Vietnam, Oman, Kuwait, Hong Kong and China.

The draw ceremony took place at the Hotel Mercure Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.

The AHF Executive Director, Dr. Ahmad Abu Al-Lail (Kuwait), and the representatives of the participating teams attended the draw ceremony.

The 9th Asian Men’s & Women’s Beach Handball Championship is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from 10th to 19th March 2023.

The winner will qualify for the beach handball competition of the 2nd ANOC World Beach Games, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, from Aug. 5th to 12th, 2023.

The top two teams will qualify for the 11th IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships, to be held in June/July 2024.