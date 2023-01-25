TEDPIX loses 34,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 34,091 points to 1.611 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 12.871 billion securities worth 73.654 trillion rials (about $184 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 29,908 points, and the second market’s index lost 53,464 points

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA