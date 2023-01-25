Sales exhibit to showcase handicrafts, souvenirs from across Iran

TEHRAN – A sales exhibition of countrywide Iranian handicrafts and souvenirs is scheduled to open in the northern city of Amol, Mazandaran province.

Over 40 stalls will be set up for the one-month event, which starts tomorrow, Amol’s tourism director said on Wednesday.

Pitching Siah-Chadors (“vast traditional black tents”), local cousin contests, live music performances, and demonstrations of culinary art are amongst other programs for the event.

Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three, according to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, Zanjan, and the village of Qasemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia-Pacific Region, bringing the number of craft cities and towns in Iran from 10 to 14. Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.”

Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree.” The village of Qassemabad, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., and the littoral states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, handwoven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

AFM