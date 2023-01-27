Tehran cinematheque to review “My Imaginary Country” 

TEHRAN – The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review Chilean film director Patricio Guzman’s 2022 documentary “My Imaginary Country” on Sunday.

Iranian filmmaker Omid Abdollahi will attend the review session, which will be organized after a screening in the Shahnaz Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

The documentary portrays protests that exploded onto the streets of the streets of Santiago, the Chilean capital in 2019 as the population of a million and a half people demanded more democracy and social equality around education, healthcare and job opportunities.

They also demanded a new constitution to replace the strident rules imposed on the country during the Pinochet military dictatorship.

Urgent and topical, “My Imaginary Country” features harrowing front-line protest footage and interviews with the dynamic activist leaders who are bringing about a regime change. Guzman powerfully connects Chile’s complex, bloody history to contemporary revolutionary social movements and the election of a popular new president.

Born in 1941 in Santiago, Chile, Patricio Guzman is a director and writer, known for “Nostalgia for the Light” (2010), “The Southern Cross” (1991) and “The Battle of Chile: Part I” (1975).

Photo: A poster for a review session of Chilean film director Patricio Guzman’s 2022 documentary “My Imaginary Country” at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

