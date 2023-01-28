Ahvaz to host oil industry equipment exhibition in early-Feb.

TEHRAN – The 13th Specialized Exhibition of Khuzestan Manufacturing Oil Industry Equipment is scheduled to be held in the southwestern city of Ahvaz (the capital city of Khuzestan) during February 6-9, Shana reported.

The slogan of the current year’s exhibition is “A strong Iran; knowledge-based oil Industry and completion of the value chain".

The exhibition is going to be held at Ahvaz International Permanent Fairgrounds.

