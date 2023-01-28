Since 2009, Fateme Daneshvar Jalil has been professionally writing stories.

After completing the course of story writing and criticism, she wrote pieces such as “Behdokht’s stories" and a collection of short stories in the field of the holy defense titled "Compulsory Leave" and "The Best Dad in the World”. The author completed the book "Wedding Halva" a while ago, which was published this year by Revayate Fatah.

* What is the content of this book?

The book "Wedding Halva" is the life story of Muhammad Reza Moradi, who was martyred at the age of twenty, and his life is narrated in the form of a story from his mother's point of view.

* How far was the writing of his life story based on documentation and how much did you stick to reflecting the details?

After interviewing his family for about a year and a half, this book was published as "Wedding Halva".

His mother is about 80 years old and had been grieving for 36 years since her son's martyrdom when we interviewed her, but she remembered the events vividly, and that made the writing very effective.

* What was the necessity of covering the life of his mother as the opening part of the book?

In this book, I have completely discussed the life of the martyr's mother, Soqra Zulfiqari, because I wanted to show what a wonderful mother this man had!

In fact, the first 50 pages of the book refer to the life of this mother, and then, in the following pages, I will discuss the activities of her son.

* As the author of the book, which part of Muhammad Reza Moradi's life was very interesting?

To be honest, it was his mother's words that were very interesting to me. In my opinion, she is a role model for every Iranian woman. Contentment, patience, empathy, companionship with her husband in all situations, and standing against all difficulties were among the points that drew my attention.

* Which points were important to focus on when writing "Wedding Halva"?

My main consideration in writing this book was that historically, the events should be chronologically sequential, and the story should be narrated in a way that shows the time period correctly.



