Tehran hosting Woodex 2023 exhibit

TEHRAN – The 20th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Wood, Raw Materials, Accessories, Fittings, Machinery and Related Industries for Furniture (Woodex 2023) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The four-day exhibition is aimed at introducing new domestic and foreign products, creating an opportunity for manufacturers to interact with businessmen, and providing a platform for introducing the latest achievements of domestic manufacturers in the wood industry, IRIB reported.

Over 200 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services in this exhibition.

EF/MA