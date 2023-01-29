Tehran fair to boost synergy among tourism, handicraft sectors

TEHRAN – The Iranian capital is getting prepared to host a national tourism fair concurrent with a handicraft exhibit aimed at boosting synergy among the two consistent sectors.

The 36th National Handicrafts Exhibition and the 16th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition will be held simultaneously at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground from February 7 to 10, Mehr reported on Sunday.

It is a benchmark event in the tourism sector of the country as a meeting place for industry professionals and the premier trade show for destinations and destination markets. It turns the spotlight on new tourist segments, technological leadership in the management of tourism, and knowledge transfer tools.

It stages cultural evenings, B2B meetings, folk music performances, live workshops, 3D films of historical monuments and tourism destinations, and highlights of Persian cuisines, to name a few.

The handicrafts sales exhibition brings together craftspeople and artisans from all over the country, showcasing arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few. Nomadic culinary arts, live workshops, and performances are among other themes for the event.

Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three, according to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 26 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

