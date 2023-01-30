TPO holds conference to introduce services of Iran's trade centers in Eurasia

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has organized a conference to introduce the services of business centers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), especially in Central Asia, the Caucasus and Russia.

Held in Tehran on Monday, the event was attended by TPO Head Alireza-Peyman-Pak, the representatives of government agencies and the private sector, and the heads of Iran’s trade centers in the mentioned countries, IRIB reported.

According to Rahmatollah Khormali, the director-general of the TPO's office of Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia, TPO has been working on a roadmap for developing Iran’s trade centers in the members of the mentioned union.

EF/MA