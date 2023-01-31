More than 100 types of flowers, ornamental plants produced in Pakdasht

TEHRAN- More than 100 types of flowers and ornamental plants, including cut flowers and indoor plants, are produced in Pakdasht county in Tehran province.

Pakdasht, located 25 kilometers southeast of Tehran city, ranks first in the province and country in terms of cultivated area and production of flowers and ornamental plants, and in the production and quality of two cut flowers, "Anthurium" and "Orchid", it also holds the first place in the country.

The flowers and ornamental plants produced in Pakdasht are exported to Iraq, Oman, Armenia, Baku and Russia.

The area under greenhouse flower and plant cultivation in Tehran province is 1,310 hectares, and Pakdasht's share is 1,170 hectares (81 percent).

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

Every year, three billion flowers and ornamental plants are produced in the country, of which only 300 million are exported. 50 percent of the produced flowers are sold domestically and the rest is thrown away.

MA/MA