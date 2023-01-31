Air Defense chief says Iran ready to deter threats

TEHRAN- The commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force said on Tuesday that his forces are fully prepared to tackle any danger to the country's safe skies by deploying cutting-edge indigenous defense equipment and radars.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said Iran has a powerful deterrent capability because of the strategic priorities set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah.

“The strong Air Defense Force is ready to fight any attack in the secure skies of our beloved country with its new home-built equipment,” the commander noted.

He said that the massive joint military exercises known as Zolfaqar 1401, which took place in the southern regions of the country weeks ago, demonstrated the Air Defense Force's incredible capabilities.

The military in Iran is now entirely self-sufficient in terms of weapons thanks to significant advancements made in recent years by military specialists and technologists.

Officials have frequently warned that the Islamic Republic will never negotiate its defense capabilities and will not hesitate to increase its military power, especially its missile capacity, which is only intended for defense.