Iran’s oil, gas incomes surge 40%: Oji

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said the country’s incomes from the sales of oil, natural gas, gas condensate, and petroleum products in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023) increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

Addressing an open session of the parliament on Tuesday, Oji said that 70 million barrels of gas condensate were exported in the mentioned time span, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the official, the goals set in the current year’s national budget bill for the exports of oil and gas will definitely be achieved by the yearend.

He noted that the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has already sold enough oil and gas and petroleum products to realize the budget goals by 100 percent, however collecting the revenues needs more time.

In remarks in November 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the failure of the enemy’s policy of maximum pressure, saying the country’s oil export has reached the pre-sanction levels.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in a report put Iran’s average oil production in 2022 at 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd), 140,000 bpd more than the previous year.

Iran's oil production in 2021 was about 2.4 million bpd.

