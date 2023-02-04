Ashgabat to host exclusive exhibit of Iranian products in mid-Feb.

TEHRAN- Turkmenistan capital city Ashgabat is going to host an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products during February 15-17, the chairman of Iran’s International Exhibitions Association announced.

Saying that about 70 companies have already registered to participate in this exhibition, Saeed Seyfi said that oil, gas, and petrochemicals, technical engineering services, detergents, tools and machines, beverage and food industries, medical, pharmaceutical and health equipment, agriculture, fertilizer and urea, paints and oils, tiles, ceramics and sanitary services, as well as metals, minerals, wood, automobile and parts industries are among the different sections of this exhibition.

MA/MA