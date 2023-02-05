Flowers, ornamental plants production plans inaugurated in Lorestan

TEHRAN- Two projects for the production of flowers and ornamental plants were inaugurated in Khorram-Abad County, in Lorestan province.

One of the projects was inaugurated in Daraee Village in the presence of Lorestan governor-general and some of his deputies.

This project was implemented in an area of 3,200 square meters and with its inauguration, employment for 45 people has been created directly and indirectly.

The other project was inaugurated in Pirjad Village in the presence of the governor-general and his deputies.

This project was implemented on 3,200 square meters of land, creating direct jobs for eight people, and indirect jobs for 24 persons.

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

Every year, three billion flowers and ornamental plants are produced in the country, of which only 300 million are exported. 50 percent of the produced flowers are sold domestically and the rest is thrown away.

As stated by the chairman of the Flower Retailers' Association of Tehran, flowers and ornamental plants consumption per capita in Iran is 20, while the figure is 150 to 250 in the world.

“We must have mass production to reduce the price of flowers”, Gholam-Hossein Soltan-Mohammadi has stated.

According to him, to produce flowers and ornamental plants for export, it should be considered as an industry and the demands of target companies should be evaluated.

