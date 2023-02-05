21 agricultural projects launched, inaugurated in Alborz province

TEHRAN- As announced by the head of Alborz province’s Agriculture Department, 21 development and production projects worth five trillion rials (about $12.5 million) were launched and inaugurated in the province on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Abdolreza Bazdar said that 18 out of the 21 mentioned projects are related to the production in the agriculture sector of the province, three are related to the establishment of modern pressurized irrigation systems, and three are related to the construction of greenhouses in the province.

Due to the growing need of the market for flowers and ornamental plants, as well as off-season vegetables and summer crops, greenhouse cultivation has become one of the most profitable agricultural sectors today.

Cultivation in the controlled space of the greenhouse will have an average of 10 times higher yield per unit area than outdoor cultivation due to suitable environmental conditions.

Significant reduction in water consumption in modern greenhouses is in fact the major advantage of greenhouse cultivation.

MA/MA