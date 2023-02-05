Exports from mining sector surpassed $9.9b in 10 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported 35.5 million tons of minerals and mining products worth $9.963 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2023), IRNA reported.

The Islamic Republic exported 39.148 million tons of such products during the said 10 months, registering a three-percent rise in terms of weight.

Steel and steel products were the top exported commodities in this sector, followed by copper and its byproducts, aluminum and related items, as well as other downstream products.

The exports from the mentioned sector stood at $864 million in the 10th calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2022-January 20, 2023), 30 percent less than the figure for the previous month.

EF/MA