Football federation weighing up an Iranian coach

TEHRAN – Iran football federation has changed its mind and is going to hire a domestic coach for the National Team.

Carlos Queiroz, Hector Cuper and Paco Jemez were the candidates to lead Team Melli but the federation wants to choose an Iranian coach.

Portuguese coach Queiroz led Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his team lost to England and the U.S. and beat Wales.

The football federation didn’t renew his contract and Queiroz has reportedly reached an agreement with Qatar Football Association to take charge of Al Annabi.

Veteran Argentine coach Cuper was appointed head coach of Syria and Jemez is under contract with Iranian team Tractor.

Now, the federation has reportedly shown its interest in working with an Iranian coach.

Amir Ghalenoei, Farhad Majidi, Javad Nekounam and Yahya Golmohammadi are four Iranian coaches can take charge of Team Melli.

IRIFF is not in a hurry to appoint the new head coach for the National Team, since it has learned lessons from the debacle of choosing Mark Wilmots as head coach in 2019.