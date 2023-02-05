Alexander Cruden’s book on Watergate scandal published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Watergate” from Alexander Cruden’s series “Perspectives on Modern World History” has been published in Persian.

Published by Qoqnus, the 2012 book has been translated by Fatemeh Shadab.

This intriguing volume explores the historical and cultural events leading up to and following the Watergate scandal, from the 1972 break-in through Nixon’s resignation.

The text addresses several issues surrounding Watergate, such as controversies related to the presidential impeachment, the media’s role in both exposing the scandal and impacting the aftermath, and problems with the idea of presidential privilege.

Personal narratives from people impacted by Watergate, including remembrances by Julie Nixon Eisenhower and John Dean, are also featured.

“Perspectives on Modern World History” provides multiple views of momentous events in recent history; each book helps readers develop critical thinking skills, increase global awareness, and enhance their understanding of international perspectives about historic events.

“Student Movements of the 1960s”, a volume from the series, was published by Qoqnus in August 2022.

Cruden has also authored “The End of Apartheid” and “The Bosnian Conflict” for the series “Perspectives on Modern World History”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Alexander Cruden’s book “Watergate”.

