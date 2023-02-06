“Argentina, 1985”, “I Am Not Alone” reviewed at Iranian Artists Forum

TEHRAN – The political movies “Argentina, 1985” and “I Am Not Alone” have been reviewed in separate sessions at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

Winner of the FIPRESCI Award from the International Federation of Film Critics at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, “Argentina 1985” was screened on Monday.

Mehdi Malek, an expert on art philosophy and film, conducted a full review of the acclaimed film from the Argentine director Santiago Mitre.

It is about a team of lawyers, which takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds and a race against time.

Co-produced by Argentina, the United Kingdom and the United States, the film was nominated for best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards and won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

According to the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, “Argentina, 1985” has a 97% approval rating based on 62 reviews from critics, with an average rating of 8/10. The site’s consensus reads, “Justice is served in ‘Argentina 1985’, a crusading courtroom drama that shines a light on historically somber times with refreshing levity.”

On Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, the film holds a score of 78 out of 100 based on 11 reviews indicating “generally favorable reviews.”

On Sunday evening, the Iranian Artists Forum also screened “I Am Not Alone”, an Armenian-American documentary film directed by Garin Hovannisian.

Director and film critic Mani Petgar attended the review of the film.

Released in 2019, the film profiles Armenian politician Nikol Pashinyan and his role in the 2018 Armenian revolution.

On Easter 2018, Pashinyan puts on a backpack to walk all over Armenia. His mission is to inspire a velvet revolution, which can overthrow the corrupt regime that enjoys absolute power in this post-Soviet nation.

The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries.

Photo: A combination photo shows posters for “Argentina, 1985” and “I Am Not Alone”.

MMS/YAW

