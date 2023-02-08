U.S. sanctions increasing Syria quake deaths 

TEHRAN- U.S. sanctions are having a direct impact on a rising death toll from the devastating earthquake in Syria.

At times of natural disasters, countries actually set aside differences with the foes and extend a helping humanitarian hand.

But the United States and its Western allies have refused to assist the Syrian government even as it faces one of the worst natural disasters in more than a century.

Syria has already faced 12 years of war waged by foreign-backed militants and terrorists as well as sanctions that have ravaged the Arab country.

Over the past years, Damascus has also seen large chunks of its oil, estimated at more than 10 billion dollars, looted by the United States military stationed in the east and northeast.

This is the money that must have gone to reconstruction projects in Syria and invested in vital services.

Now, much-needed equipment is being prevented from reaching the nation as the number of deaths from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, that shook several regions in southern Turkey and northern Syria, is constantly rising.

The country is struggling to pull people out of the rubble as many governments fear violating U.S. unilateral sanctions imposed on Damascus by sending machinery and other relevant equipment as well as humanitarian aid to help victims of the natural disaster.

Other countries, including Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, India, and Argentina, have shown no fear and have either delivered aid and equipment or have pledged to do so.

Many Arab leaders have also spoken to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to express their sympathy and extend their condolences.

Al-Assad chaired an emergency meeting of cabinet ministers and security officials. He says the government will provide everything it can to help all areas affected, including regions occupied by militants or terrorist groups such as the northern city of Idlib, whose residents are living under occupation by terrorists such as the al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.

Damascus has also announced it will not stand in the way of any country willing to send humanitarian aid or rescue teams to the civilians in these regions.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Washington will deliver aid to Syria through nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) without engaging with the Syrian government.

These are the same NGOs that Washington sponsors to back the militants and terrorists who are terrorizing the civilian population under their control.

Experts say there is no question that any funds will go to the pockets of the terrorists and not for aid and rescue efforts.

Images have gone viral on social media, from cellphone air traffic tracking applications, that shows how the movement of airplanes appears to be very dense in Turkish airspace, while Syrian airspace is almost devoid of any air movement.

There does appear to be a rush to provide aid to Turkey, unlike Syria.

Syrians have spoken of waiting several hours for rescue teams to arrive, as civilians themselves, using their hands and traditional tools removed what they could from the rubble and tried to save their families and neighbors.

The destruction that the West and some of its allies have inflicted on Syria for more than a decade is indescribable.

The country had enormous capabilities before the 12-year war and used to send aid to countries around the world when they were exposed to such disasters, such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Iran.

The Syrian region of Aleppo has been designated as the most affected part of the country so far, according to government data, when taking into account the number of buildings and houses that have totally collapsed or partially destroyed.

The head of the Aleppo City Council has spoken about "the difficulties in removing rubble and in securing adequate mechanisms and rescue personnel, as a result of the large scale of damage."

The deputy head of the Aleppo City Council, Ahmed Rahmani, has also said "the violent military battles that took place in the neighborhoods of Aleppo had a major role in the recent collapse of buildings, as a result of the cracking of the soil under the buildings, and the delay in the reconstruction process due to the sanctions imposed on Syria."

He explained that there is a great shortage of equipment for such operations, especially those used to remove rubble, while also stressing that there is a severe shortage of medicines and fuel needed to operate hospitals.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has appealed to the UN member states, its relevant agencies and funds, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other humanitarian agencies, including international governmental and non-governmental organizations, to help and support the rescue efforts as the country in wrestling with the devastating earthquake.

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad held a meeting with representatives of UN organizations and offices operating in Syria and NGOs explaining the impact of unilateral sanctions, which have worsened the situation.

On the other hand, sources have confirmed to different Arab media outlets that a large number of air cargo companies have refrained from landing at Syrian airports, for fear of U.S. and European sanctions.

Several countries have asked Syrian airlines to transport tons of aid on board their civil aircraft, intended for the transportation of large volumes of aid to circumvent the sanctions.

Commander of the Latakia Fire Brigade Lieutenant Colonel Muhannad Jaafar says "the unjust sanctions against Syria contributed directly to the increase in the number of earthquake victims, due to the inability to secure modern machinery and equipment used in such cases."

Latakia is a port city in Syria's west strongly affected by the earthquake.

"We have done our duty to the fullest, according to the capabilities available to us. The regiment, with all its elements, is on alert. Rescue operations are continuing until this moment, but unfortunately, we are taking double the time because we do not have cameras to detect victims, heavy equipment, or a sufficient number of vehicles, while if these were available, we could have saved more lives," Jaafar pointed out.

FM Miqdad says "the earthquake disaster is enormous." He said "what has increased its depth is the difficult circumstances of Syria, as it is fighting terrorism and those who support it."

He explained "the sanctions against Syria have increased the difficulty of the disaster," stressing that "the state is following up, at an external and internal level, the mobilization of support to help the earthquake victims."

Referring to Syria's request, through ambassadors, for external support to deal with the disaster, he pointed out that President al-Assad "requested the use of all the state's capabilities in rescue and relief operations," and that "all hospitals in Syria have been set up to treat earthquake victims."?

He extended gratitude to countries that have sent aid and to the leaders of countries who have expressed their “desire to help."

Calling on European governments to deliver aid to his country, he has stressed that "sending it now from Europe does not need a request and (administrative) bureaucracy. Humanitarian aid is not subject to sanctions, according to international laws. Therefore, there is no need for this as an excuse."

He added Syria has "suffered double standards in international politics."

He also said “if Western countries are not able to fulfill their humanitarian duties, history will not forget this."

Meanwhile, reports suggest there has been no communication between Syria and Turkey, even at a humanitarian level.

The Israel regime claims it has received a request for relief assistance from Syria, but Foreign Minister al-Miqdad set the record straight, saying "Syria does not consider Israel a state, but rather calls it the Zionist entity, many assassinations, through the Nusra Front and other terror groups, are carried out with direct Israeli support."

Damascus has stated that probably Israel has received request for aid from Daesh or the Nusra Front.

“The occupation entity is the cause of the scourge, wars, and tensions in the region, and is the last one who has the right to speak of aid and assistance," the Syrian foreign minister confirmed.