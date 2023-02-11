Iran, Russia customs hold joint meeting on educational co-op

TEHRAN - In a joint meeting in Tehran, delegations from the customs of Iran and Russia have exchanged views on ways to develop educational cooperation between the two sides.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the meeting was held under the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed between the customs of the two countries.

In this meeting, the attendees explored ways of using the educational, scientific, and specialized customs and commercial capacities of the two countries.

