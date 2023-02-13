74 idle production units revived in Khuzestan since last March

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 74 idle production units were revived in Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21, 2022).

Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran, the deputy industry, mining and trade minister, made the remarks in a trip to Khuzestan for the inauguration of a steel project.

As recently announced by the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), 1,191 idle production units have been revived in the industrial estates and zones of the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year.

Referring to the addition of many lands to industrial estates last year, Ali Rasoulian noted: “This year, we focused on providing infrastructure for these lands, and infrastructure was provided for 2,151 hectares of lands.”

He then mentioned the establishment of joint industrial estates with other countries, and said the initial negotiations were conducted with Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and recently Armenia, but if these joint industrial estates are to be established at the border zero point, there is a need to change the laws and regulations and it must be approved in the parliament.

MA/MA