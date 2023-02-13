Tehran clad in white

Like many other areas in Iran which are covered with heavy snow, winter snowfall has brought a beautiful white look to the capital Tehran. The snow-covered trees have added to the city’s natural and serene beauty.

Since snowfall has become rare in Iran due to global warming, the people, especially children, become highly delighted when they see snow is falling. This year, citizens, especially children, who were looking at snow-covered mountains in northern Tehran voraciously are now feeling it in their neighborhoods.