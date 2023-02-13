Global Photographic Union elated with Iran’s “Simple Life” at Maitland salon

TEHRAN – “Simple Life” by Iranian photographer Mohammad Estaki has won the gold medal of the Global Photographic Union (GPU) at the 67th edition of the Maitland International Salon of Photography in Australia.

Depicting a scene of beautiful and simple rural life in Iran, the photo won the honor in the Travel category.

The exhibition is organized annually by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), Photographic Society of America (PSA), Australian Photographic Society (APS) and the GPU.

“Ganges Ghats” by Glenda Worley also won the PSA Gold Medal for Excellence in the Travel section.

In this section, “The Blue Mosque” by Diane Schofield received the FIAP Gold Medal for Excellence, “Three Camels Camp” by Lesley Patterson was given the APS Gold Medal and “Transporte de la Habana” by Vicki Moritz garnered the Salon Gold Medal.

The photography salon was also held in the categories of Color Prints, Monochrome Prints, Color Projected Images, Monochrome Projected Images and Nature Projected Images.

In the Color Prints section, “Sunset over Mt. San Michel” by Kerry Boytell was awarded the PSA Gold Medal for Excellence.

The FIAP Gold Medal for Excellence was given to “Natures Revenge” by Liz Hardley, “The Lightness of Being” by J.R. Schnelzer the GPU Gold Medal, “Ana” by Christian Kieffer received the APS Gold Medal and “Lee Kryloff” by Christian Kieffer was awarded the Salon Gold Medal.

The Maitland International Salon of Photography is the oldest and largest international salon operating in Australia.

The salon started in 1934 as the photography section of the Maitland Agricultural Show. In 1946, it became an Australian national salon. In 1958, it changed into an international event with approval from the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and finally in 1982, the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) granted its patronage. Patronage from the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) was granted in 2013.

From small beginnings as an exhibition of postcard-size images, the Maitland salon has progressed to the important position it now holds in the photographic world.

The organizers now receive over 8,000 entries from over 550 entrants coming from some 50 different countries around the world every year.

Photo: “Simple Life” by Mohammad Estaki won the GPU Gold Medal at the 67th Maitland International Salon of Photography in Australia.

MMS/YAW