Iran’s export to U.S. rise nine-fold in 2022

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export to the U.S. increased by nine-fold in 2022, IRNA reported citing the latest statistics released by the American Statistical Association (ASA).

According to the ASA data, the Islamic Republic exported $11.2 million worth of goods to the U.S. in the past year, registering a nine-fold increase compared to 2021. Iran exported commodities valued at only $1.2 million to the U.S. in 2021.

The value of trade between Iran and the U.S. rose to $56.7 million in 2022, 40 percent more than the figure for the previous year, based on the ASA data.

According to the mentioned data, the trade between the two countries stood at $40.5 million in 2021.

The ASA data shows that the value of U.S. export to Iran also increased 16 percent to $45.5 million in the January-December 2022 period, from $39.3 million in the previous year.

Iran was ranked 175th among U.S. export destinations in 2021 and 172nd among the country’s top import sources.

EF/MA