Iran roster announced for FIBA World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran basketball coach Saeid Armaghani announced his 13-man list for the sixth and final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Japan on 23 Feb. and China on 26 Feb.

Iran sit third in Pool F and will most likely to the World Cup if defeat Japan.

Iran squad:

Aren Davoudi, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Sina Vahedi, Rasoul Mozafari, Behnam Yakhchali, Piter Girigoorian, Matin Aghajanpour , Sajjad Pazirofteh, Jalal Agha Miri, Arsalan Kazemi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Meisam Mirzaei, Mohammad Jamshidi