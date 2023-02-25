Iran in fierce battle for FIBA World Cup spot

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team are in a fierce battle for just one 2023 FIBA World Cup spot.

Team Melli are scheduled to play China on Sunday at the Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, while Kazakhstan meet Australia in Melbourne in the same day.

Iran and Kazakhstan are in a fierce battle for just one World Cup spot. Iran can clinch a berth should they beat China. If Team Melli lose to China and Kazakhstan also fall short against Australia, Iran will advance to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Hosts Japan, Australia and China have previously qualified for the competition.