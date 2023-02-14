Iranian amputee football players laid to rest in Khuzestan

TEHRAN - Three Iranian amputee football players, who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey, were laid to rest in their homeland.

Mohammadreza Mirahmadi, Mehdi Saeedavi and Hamed Matroudi form Khuzestan province, southern Iran, were trapped under rubble last week and found dead after two days.

The players were members of Malatya Metropolitan Belediyespor team.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over their demise.

Death toll from earthquakes goes past 37,000. Turkish authorities say 31,974 people have been killed in the country, while more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria, according to the UN and the Syrian government.

Photo by Fars News Agency