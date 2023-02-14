Webometrics announces top Iranian medical sciences universities

TEHRAN - The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2023 has ranked three Iranian medical sciences universities among the top institutions across the world.

Also known as Ranking Web of Universities, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is a ranking system for the world's universities based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the Web content (number of web pages and files) and the visibility and impact of these web publications according to the number of external links (site citations) they received.

Launched in 2004, the ranking is updated every January and July. In 2021, it provided Web indicators for more than 31,000 universities worldwide.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences tops the list of Iranian universities included in this ranking, followed by Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, ISNA reported.

Between January and July of 2022 and 2023, the ranking results of the country's medical sciences universities in the Webometrics ranking system show that Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked first with 17 steps of growth compared to last year.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences ranked second with 26 steps of growth, and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences won third place with 16 steps of growth.

Other rankings

The 2023 ranking of the Times Higher Education has placed a number of Iranian universities among its top institutes in terms of education.

Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences comes first among the Iranian universities with a rank in the range of 351–400.

Islamic Azad University, Najafabad Branch, comes next with a rank in the range of 501–600.

Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, Iran University of Medical Sciences, University of Kashan, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, University of Tabriz, and The University of Tehran are in the range of 601–800.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally. Overall, we collected over 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the seventh consecutive year. Harvard University remains in second place, but the University of Cambridge jumps from joint fifth last year to joint third.

A total of 63 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2022 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), compared with 51 universities in 2021.

In the 2022 ISC ranking, there were 347 universities from 28 Islamic countries, where Turkey with 90 universities, and Iran with 63 universities had the largest number, IRNA reported.

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

In “ISC world university rankings by subject” includes 4 major criteria of Education, Research, International Activity, and Innovation.

In the ISC 2022 world ranking, there are 2,422 universities from 111 countries and 6 continents, of which the Islamic Republic of Iran has 63 universities.

In the 2021 ranking, 2,300 universities from 107 countries and 6 continents were present, of which 51 universities were from Iran. Meanwhile, 46 universities from Iran had been listed in the ISC 2020 global ranking.

The University of Tehran and the Tehran University of Medical Sciences are in first place (401-450), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Tarbiat Modares University are in second place (601-700).

The Amir Kabir University of Technology and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences are in third place (701-800).

