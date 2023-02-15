Bafq named national city of mat weaving

TEHRAN – Bafq, an ancient town in Yazd province, has recently been registered as a hub of mat weaving, YJC reported on Wednesday.

Mat weaving or as in the Persian language “Hasirbafi”, which traces back a thousand years ago, is a kind of handicraft that is created differently in each region and by using various kinds of leaves.

This craft is more common in sea sides and riversides because the principal material for it is wildling plants that grow near the marshes and rivers. In many regions, stems of wheat, rye, rice, and leaflets of palm trees are used to weave the products, too.

To weave a mat, first stems that match each other in size and diameter are picked and soaked in water. Then three to five of them are packed together by another stem. These bundles are woven together to make objects such as baskets, bags, floor covers, wall hang, etc.

AFM