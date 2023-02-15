Ardabil to host festival of nomadic lifestyle

TEHRAN – Ardabil province, which is home to various tribes, will be playing host to a nomadic festival in May.

“We are planning to stage a tribal festival on an international scale,” Ardabil province’s tourism chief said on Tuesday.

Ardabil has been selected as the cultural capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2023.

“We will invite nomadic people from ECO member states to take part in the festival,” Hassan Mohammadi-Adib said.

The festival is expected to be visited by ministers and representatives of ECO member states as well, the official noted.

Tribe tourism, also known as ethno-tourism or ethnic tourism, lays the ground for avid travelers to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay. However, as the name implies, it’s a trip for recreational purposes rather than an expedition for anthropological research.

Each month, several tribal festivals are held across the country. Moreover, tens of collective tours bring visitors to experience life among the tribespeople.

Many tour operators believe that tribal regions could be deemed as the legacy of human authenticity in their novel cultural and human aspects. In Iranian culture, literature, and public opinion, nomads have always been a proud part of the nation.

Iranian nomads surprise visitors with dignity in their rough and overworked hands and integrity in their compassionate eyes at first sight.

Accompanying nomads during their migration, even for a day or two, maybe a lifetime experience. As a traveler, one has the chance to visit, live, eat, and sleep in a nomadic camp with a real nomadic family. Colorful dresses, vast black tents, colored-eyed children with rosy cheeks, a modest lifestyle, scenic landscape, and local dishes are probably among the delights of such visits.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

AFM