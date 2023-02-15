Handball federation ready to continue with Veselin Vujovic

TEHRAN - Veselin Vujovic, head coach of Iran handball team, has talked about parting ways with the country’s national team but the handball federation officials are optimistic to renew his contract.

Iran finished 24th in the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship and made history by qualifying from group A after Spain and Montenegro.

However, after the tournament, the Serbian coach announced that he is not ready to renew his contract with the Iranian federation due to some seemingly unsolvable problems.

“Iran’s handball has the potential to improve, but the president of the federation always says that money is the main problem. The National Team players and coaches should have better facilities to work with. If Iran's handball wants to change, the handball officials' attitude must change first,” said Vujovic in his recent press conference.

“I’m ready to renew my contract but not with the previous conditions. There is no problem with the financial issues for me, but other issues should be solved,” he added.

However, one of the officials of the handball federation believes that there is a mutual agreement to extend the head coach’s contract.

“Mr. Vujovic has said that he just needed some time to relax and wants to with his family,” said the official to Tehran Times.

“There is no disagreement between the president of the handball federation and the head coach of the national team. There have been positive negotiations between both parties and only some little issues are yet to be discussed,” he added.

“The federation has tried its best to satisfy the head coach financially and in terms of facilities as well. We also have set the goals for the upcoming tournaments including the 2022 Asian Games, the 2024 Olympics qualification, and the Asian Championship. The federation is determined to extend Veselin Vujovic's contract and continue the successful run of the national team with this great coach,” he concluded.