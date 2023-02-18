Hir to expand tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN –The ancient city of Hir in the northwestern province of Ardabil needs to boost tourism infrastructure, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Hir requires special attention for the development of infrastructure due to the large number of tourists it receives, Hassan Mohammadi explained on Friday.

Hir needs more investments, especially in the field of accommodation and hospitality centers, in which its citizens may be better able to invest, the official added.

The private sector investors will be welcomed and supported, he noted.

The tourism sector of Hir entered a new chapter following the inauguration of a curved-glass suspension bridge in January 2020.

Made of curved sheets of glass, the bridge measures 220 meters in length and connects two hills in the Hir district. The bridge’s all-glass parts and metal cables have been constructed by domestic engineers using high-quality materials and are said to be the first of their kind in the world.

Hir is also well-known for having lush natural beauties, cultural heritage sites, and hospitable people.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

Ardabil is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AM