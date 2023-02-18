Mahbube Hajiannejad was born in 1984 in Damghan city. She studied English language translation and is now engaged in both writing and translating.

She has started writing since her childhood and has won more than ten first, second, third or selected places in the field of fiction in various festivals.

* How did you come up with the idea of the main character for the book and the book itself?

The primary subject of this novel was taken from the life of a martyr whose memories I had translated and published in the book "Red Clothes". After that, I expanded the plan with my imagination and the research I did about the events of the years of the Islamic revolution, and in the end, the plan that was prepared for writing did not have much in common with the life of that martyr.

Initially, I was drawn to this subject because of Ahmad, the protagonist. Ahmed's character in the novel "Yamaha" is a multidimensional character; Someone who grows up in a traditional family and accepts and adheres to its traditions and family rules, but takes a different path and goes through experiences that change his personality and perspective.

* Approximately how long did it take for the novel to be written, edited, and published?

In all, it took about a year and a half for the novel to be published.

* What was the reason for choosing the name "Yamaha" for the novel?

The choice of the name "Yamaha" for this novel is due to the fact that Ahmed, the main character of the story, has a motorcycle which is not actually Yamaha, but since Ahmed considers it his friend and companion, and its value and importance, he has named his motorcycle “Yamaha”.

* The novel is written in the form of sent letters, so please let us know more about its style.

In this novel, Ahmed uses letter writing as a means of telling the story. He actually writes to Muhammad, his lost brother, about the important events of his life, and thus tells the story from his perspective. As a result of the situation in the story and Ahmed's character, I believe that this form and style were the most appropriate for the story.