“I May Be Wrong” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “I May Be Wrong: And Other Wisdoms from Life as a Forest Monk” by Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad, Caroline Bankeler and Navid Modiiri has been published in Persian.

Saless is the publisher of the book translated by Amin Hosseiniun.

This book is not about religion. It’s not about telling you how to live your life. It’s not about taking on a new set of beliefs. Plain and simple, it’s about how to relate to your own thoughts and emotions in a way that makes your life more enjoyable, freer, brighter, clearer and wiser.

We like to think we understand what’s happening around us; that we can determine the path our life takes. But often, things don't go that way - in fact, they rarely do.

What helps us respond to life as it unfolds? To live freely, stay humble and find comfort in difficult times?

In the Swedish sensation, “I May Be Wrong”, former forest monk Bjorn Natthiko Lindeblad shares his advice on how to face the uncertainty and doubt that is a natural part of life. We don’t choose our thoughts. We don’t control the shape they take, or what pops into our minds. We can only choose whether or not to believe them.

Infusing every day with heart, grace and gentle humor, this is a book to help us all navigate the realities of modern life.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “I May Be Wrong”.

MMS/YAW