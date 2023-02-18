Israeli-linked tanker attacked in Arabian Sea

At least one Iranian drone targeted an Israeli-linked commercial tanker in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 10, a U.S. military official familiar with the incident confirmed to Al-Monitor on Friday.

The official said the U.S. believes Iran was behind the attack due to the drone’s point of origin and tracking data, but did not specify where the device was launched from or what type of drone was used.

The incident was reported to have targeted the Liberia-flagged Campo Square, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.