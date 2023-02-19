FM says peace forms cornerstone of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings

TEHRAN – The people in the world who feel uncomfortable with the wars of the past and today’s headaches are in need the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and other divine messengers more than ever before, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday.

“The world, which is weary of the big world wars of the past and regional and international challenges of today, is, more than any other time, in need of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and other divine prophets on peace and security,” Amir Abdollahian said in a message on his Twitter account on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath.

Eid al-Mab’ath, which fell on Saturday, February 18, this year, is the anniversary of the day the Prophet Muhammad was chosen as the God’s messenger.

The foreign minister went on to say that friendship and peace form the core of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. “Inviting to friendship and peace is the main component of the moral virtues of the Holy Prophet (S)’s mission,” the minister noted, Tasnim reported.

Congratulating Muslims on the auspicious day, the foreign minister said, “Happy the Eid al-Mab’ath of the Prophet of light and kindness.”