Tehran to host intl. jewelry exhibition next week

TEHRAN – The 14th International Exhibition of Gold, Silver, Jewelry, Watches, and Related Industries is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during February 21-24, IRIB reported.

Well-known companies active in the jewelry industry are going to showcase their latest products and achievements in this four-day exhibition.

Gold, silver, antiques, pearls, precious stones, cut ornaments and jewelry, watches, as well as jewelry-related machines, tools, and equipment are among the items presented at this international exhibition.

