Charity foundation offering free job training

TEHRAN - Barekat Charity Foundation is providing free job training courses to applicants within the framework of a national plan.

Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 2017 with the aim of promoting social justice.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

Job seekers can receive videos in various fields, including freelancing, completely free of charge and use them for job creation, IRNA quoted Mohsen Kalvandi, an official with the Foundation, as saying.

Those interested can receive the videos related to marketing and sales, crafts and art, programming, fashion and clothing, branding and advertising, cosmetics and hygiene, social networks, and entrepreneurship completely free, he added.

In the Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021), for the first time, job creation and empowerment in deprived and less privileged areas of the country started in this way.

Freelancing is a very suitable source of income for students and university graduates. It means remote work, in which a person, by setting up a software business, does things like website designing, tutoring, translation, branding, and marketing.

Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of Barekat Foundation, said in September 2022 that 150 schools with 632 classrooms will be inaugurated in rural and underprivileged areas of the country in the current school year which began on September 23, Mehr reported.

Sistan-Baluchestan province with 45 schools holds the lion’s share of the newly-built schools which will host 12,500 students, Torkamaneh added.

The charity foundation has so far built 1,950 schools with 10,000 classrooms across the country, he said, adding that more than 250,000 students are studying in the schools.

In October 2022, Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, said more than 900,000 job opportunities were created for financially-struggling individuals during the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021).

“During the sixth development plan, we were required to create 350,000 jobs, however, we managed to create more than 900,000 job opportunities for the target community, and a significant number of clients became self-sufficient and no longer receive support,” Bakhtiari added.

MG

