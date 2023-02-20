Drinking water supplied to over 1,370 villages in less than a year

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry has managed to supply drinking water through pipeline to 1,379 villages across the country since a major program for supplying water to rural areas was implemented less than a year ago, an official with Iran’s Water and Wastewater Company said.

According to Majid Aghazadeh, since the implementation of the mentioned program so far 808,000 people living in rural areas have been supplied with drinking water through pipeline, IRIB reported.

Aghazadeh noted that 18.111 trillion rials (about $40 million) has been allocated for the implementation of the said program which will ultimately connect 10,000 villages across the country to the national water network.

EF/MA