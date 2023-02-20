Rashti-duzi Museum in Gilan to be equipped

TEHRAN – The Rashti-duzi Museum in Rasht, the northern province of Gilan, is planned to be equipped and organized, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A part of the museum is also planned to be dedicated to the handicrafts exhibitions, Vali Jahani explained on Monday.

Rashti-duzi is a crochet and sewing work traditionally practiced in Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, and its surrounding villages. Crochet and needlework were combined by the masters to enhance the beauty of their products, resulting in very elegant patterns.

The lush green province is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs. Gilan was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

The sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/