Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port reaches 40m tons in 11 months

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, 40 million tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023).

According to Davoud Chegeni, head of ports and economic affairs office of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, of the mentioned figure 14 million tons were basic goods, five million tons were mineral and construction materials, two million tons were miscellaneous goods, and 1.7 million tons were petroleum products.

As reported by the portal of the Transport Ministry, Chegeni said 112,000 TEUs of container commodities were also loaded and unloaded at Imam Khomeini Port during the mentioned 11 months, while 15.7 million tons of petrochemicals were also distributed from the port.

EF/MA