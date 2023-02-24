Car manufacturing rises 25% in 11 months on year

TEHRAN- Car manufacturing in Iran increased by 25 percent during the first eleven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

Based on the ministry’s data, over 1.126 million vehicles were manufactured in the 11-month period of this year.

It should be noted that the officials of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry have repeatedly emphasized that car production will reach 1.6 million vehicles in the current year, however, car production this year is almost 30 percent behind the projected schedule.

As reported, the ministry’s auto manufacturing target for the next Iranian year 1402 (begins on March 21) is 1.8 million vehicles.

MA/MA