Exports by cooperatives exceed $1b in 9 months

TEHRAN - Commodities worth over one billion dollars were exported by Iran’s cooperative sector during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21- December 21, 2022), registering a 16-percent increase year on year.

As ISNA reported, products such as dates, saffron, pistachios, and carpets are among the top exported goods by cooperatives.

Cooperatives have also been very successful in exporting other food stuff like rice and teas, as well as plastic products and household appliances.

EF/MA