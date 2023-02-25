Domestic production of mining equipment saves Iran $450m in 11 months

TEHRAN - Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and its subsidiaries have managed to indigenize the knowledge for the production of $450 million worth of mining equipment and machinery in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023).

Large companies active in mining and mineral industries such as Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, South Aluminum Corporation, Hormozgan Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, and Iran Alumina, have contributed to the domestic production of the mentioned equipment and machinery.

EF/MA